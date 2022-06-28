Nikki Tamboli Gifts Herself a Plush Car, Performs Puja With Her Father, See Post

Nikki Tamboli became a household name post her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss season 14. Before her appearance on the small screen, Nikki worked in several South movies. She even became a part of several Hindi and Punjabi music videos. After acquiring a name for herself in the showbiz industry, the actress recently gifted herself a new Mercedes Benz GLE. To make the big purchase, she was accompanied by her father.

The actress shared several pictures on her Instagram with the caption, “For always lifting me up and never letting me down, I'm forever grateful. I'll always be your little girl.” Nikki referred to her father in her note and expressed her gratitude towards him.

In the first picture, she can be seen cutting the cake with her dad and beaming with joy. Nikki can also be seen performing ‘puja’ as she purchased the plush car. Her friends from the industry including Jasmin Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, and Sana Makbul extended congratulatory messages. “God bless you always,” Pratik wrote, while Sana Makbul said, “Baby ki gadi aagayi , congratulations”

Nikki was currently in news for her performance in a music video Ek Haseena Ne. The song was written by Moody Akkhar, sung by Ramji Gulati, and produced by Jitin Agrawal, Rajesh Talesara and Ramji. The actress shared the screen space with Shaheer Sheikh and grossed positive reviews.

Netizens bombarded the comment section, one of them wrote, “Nikki & Shaheer's chemistry is looking amazing.” While another one said, “This one looks amazing as expected. No one can portray an emotionally broken character better than Shaheer. Also, Nikki did amazing as well. They’re looking extremely gorgeous.”

The sizzling on-screen couple managed to raise the temperature and turn heads.

