Nikki Tamboli Has Netizens Drooling Over Her in Black Crop Top and Ripped Denims, See Pics

Nikki Tamboli recently treated her fans to her ravishing avatar at an event. Wearing a black crop top and ripped jeans, Nikki flaunted her washboard abs in a carefree manner. “I’m glad it’s finally hot enough to complain about how hot it is,” she summed up her look in the caption of her Instagram post.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared a video from the event in which Nikii is seen posing for the shutterbugs. The ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the upcoming film RRR was integrated as a background score in the video.

In the comment section, while many users praised Nikki for her style, some others termed her a competition to another internet sensation and model Urfi Javed. Urfi is also known for her bold fashion statements. “Urfi aur Nikki dono ke designer ek hi hai,” a user said.

Several other people dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section with other people praising her well maintained shape.

With a massive fan following of 3 million followers, Nikki regularly shares her various looks in different outfits which draws a lot of reaction from her fans. Check out this photo in which Nikki is carrying herself well in this stylish black outfit.

In another look, Nikki is seen wearing a turquoise green lehenga which she paired with a diamond studded bracelet. She has styled her hair with twirls. Needless to say Tamboli looks drop dead gorgeous in this ravishing outfit. “You must never run out of sweetness,” her caption for the post read.

Nikki has also featured in some music videos including a one with singer Arjun Kanungo titled Dil Kisi Se.

Released in September, the song has more than 10 million views on YouTube.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.