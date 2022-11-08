Nikki Tamboli Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In This Beige Netted Gown

Actress Nikki Tamboli came into the limelight after appearing in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. She emerged as the second runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Nikki has cultivated a huge fan base on social media. She often creates headlines with her social media posts. And, the diva grabbed the eyeballs of many, yet again, after she shared some gorgeous pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram.

In the pictures, the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi star is seen rocking a sleeveless beige netted gown with a plunging neckline. She complimented her outfit with nude makeup, paired with shimmery eyes and glossy lips. Open traces in soft curls rounded off Nikki’s look. Along with sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, “I wasn’t made to fall in line. But can make you in line.”

Check out Nikki Tamboli’s latest photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)



Nikki’s photos left her fans gushing in the comments section of her post. One of the users called her, “Cute and hot”, while another remarked, “Never fail to impress”. “Beautiful,” commented a third user.

Nikki Tamboli primarily works in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, along with Hindi television shows. She started her career as a model. Later, she made her acting debut with the Telugu film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, which was released in 2019. She played the role of Pooja Verma in the horror comedy. The 26-year-old actress then appeared in the films like Kanchana 3 and Thipparra Meesam.

Nikki will soon be seen in the music video of Chhori, alongside Tanmay Singh. The teaser of the video was unveiled recently, and the full song is slated to release on November 10. She was seen last in the music video of Ek Haseena Ne, which was sung by Ramji Gulati, along with Shaheer Sheikh. Her fresh pairing with Shaheer was received well by their fans.

