Nikki Tamboli Looks Exquisite in Red Dress From Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Set

Nikki Tamboli has a thing for red outfits. Her love for fiery reds comes quite evident with several looks that she has aced in the recent past. The Bigg Boss 14 participantis currently in Cape Town shooting for the much-hyped adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

The actress has created a huge fan base and never disappoints them. She took to Instagram to share pictures in a scarlet slip dress with noodle straps. Nikki looks sizzling hot as she set ablaze internet flaunting her fit-form. The reality TV star shared two pictures on Instagram. Pulling the attire with utmost grace, Nikki rose temperature with her wavy locks cascading down on one side and smokey makeup on point. In one of the pictures, the actress held her poise and channelized her innate bold personality, while in another, she showed her scintillating smile.

Previously Nikki took people’s breath away when she posed with Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani and Aastha Gill in red athleisure.

While fans are waiting for the show to go on-air, the actors are treating their followers with whereabouts from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Before heading for the show, Nikki lost her brother Jatin Tamboli due to Covid-19 and other health issues. She said that she is doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 because it was her brother’s wish and the show will connect her tp Jatin forever.

