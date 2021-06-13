Nikki Tamboli on Dealing With Brother Jatin's Death: There is Nobody I Can Talk To

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli lost her elder brother Jatin last month due to Covid-19. Nikki is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In a latest interview, she opened up about dealing with the loss and how she doesn’t have anyone to talk to.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Nikki said, “To be honest, I haven’t. Mujhe koi mila nahi hai jiske saath mai baith ke baat kar sakun (I haven’t got anybody with whom I can sit and talk). I haven’t even spoken to my mom-dad. I am still in Cape Town, I cannot talk to them."

“I cannot talk to them about what happened to my brother. I know if I become weak in front of them, if I cry in front of them, I do not know what they will feel. I am just trying to accept what happened. I am just letting it go and moving ahead," she further added.

In early May, Nikki took to Instagram to pen a lengthy and emotional note announcing the demise of her brother. She has since deleted the post. She also shared another post directed towards people who trolled her for participating in the reality show after her brother’s demise. Nikki said that she is doing the show for her brother as it was his dream to see her on the show and he has a lot of confidence in her. Nikki told that she wants to make her brother proud and is ready for the challenges.

Meanwhile, the current season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. The participants include Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli Sana Makbul, Maheck Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain.

