Nikki Tamboli on Equation With Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla, Prabhas Rejects Brand Offers Worth Rs 150 Crore

Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya shared a great bond at the beginning of Bigg Boss season 14, but things became ugly between the two when Nikki lashed out at the singer for his “inappropriate behaviour" with women contestants. However, the two have once again become friends, thanks to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, where Nikki had participated along with Rahul and another former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla.

The trio was shooting in Cape Town for the stunt-based reality show and recently returned to India. Rahul and Abhinav also didn’t use to get along well during their stay inside the BB14 house.

South star Prabhas is said to have rejected big brand endorsement offers lately. He was apparently offered big bucks, from all categories of brands like apparel, electronic and FMCG, to come on board as their ambassador, but the actor is selective about what he lends his name and face to.

An industry source reveals, “Prabhas is a household name and his popularity cuts across the length and breadth of not just the country but even overseas. So the value that he is capable of bringing to a brand is humongous. And he has declined brand endorsment offers worth over ₹150 crore in just the past one year."

Rohit Shetty has recently wrapped up the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. A series of promos have been shared by Colors TV featuring Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, and Nikki Tamboli. The promos alone have left people guessing what tasks the contestants would have faced. The show will most likely replace Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane 3. Reportedly, the show will premiere on Colors TV in the month of July this year.

Shetty penned an emotional note on his Instagram handle as their 42-day long crazy and action-packed ride came to an end. It was Shetty’s seventh stint as a host of the stunt-based reality show.

Television actor Ghanashyam Nayak, known for playing the role of Nattu Kaka in the longest running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is undergoing cancer treatment.

The 77-year-old actor was diagnosed with some spots in his neck in April during the positron emission tomography scanning of his throat. After that, he has been undergoing chemotherapy. However, the actor recently flew off to Daman, Gujarat to shoot a special scene of TMKOC amid his cancer treatment.

Actor Sidharth Shukla has sprained his ankle and has been recovering at his home. A source informed us, “Sidharth who is a regular with gym has sprained his ankle a few days back. He has a lot of pain and is hardly able to move. At this point he is staying in his room which is difficult for Sidharth who is so used to his day-to-day activities, meetings, work-outs, etc."

Sidharth was recently seen in ALT Balaji show Broken But Beautiful season 3. In the show, he has been paired opposite Sonia Rathee. The show directed by Priyanka Ghose shows Siddharth as an angry young man. His character in the show is named Agastya Rao, who is a writer and director.

