Nikki Tamboli on Sidharth Shukla's Death: 'I Can’t and Don’t Want to Talk About it'

Even though Sidharth Shukla passed away more than two weeks ago, no one has been able to come to grips with his death. Sidharth’s tragic death has left a big gap in the television industry and plunged admirers into interminable agony. His friends also expressed how his passing shook them. Nikki Tamboli, who appeared with Sidharth on Bigg Boss 14, is one such person among many who literally cannot believe the actor is no more with us.

As a toofani senior along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, he stayed in the Bigg Boss 14 house for almost a week. He won the 13th season of the Salman Khan hosted show. He met Nikki there, as she was also one of the participants of the show. Nikki told Spotboye, that she has had a few rough months, and Sidharth’s death has left her shattered. “He was someone who was always there for me in the house, and our bond was unspoken," she added.

Like all his friends, Nikki is yet to come to terms with Sidharth’s death. Throughout the show, he offered his support to the actress, and she always maintained that he was his favourite Bigg Boss champion.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, she said that although she had not met him every day or spoken with him every day, she always knew he had her back and she had his. It has been difficult for her to comprehend that he is no longer there.

“I can’t and don’t want to talk about him. When I do it disturbs me and affects me a lot. We are all trying to cope. I am unable to sleep at night and all this feels like a dream," she added.

While her work life is exhilarating, her personal life has been difficult due to the death of her brother in May. She expressed her inability to accept the reality that his brother and Sidharth are no longer present. “Death is a reality of life, but departing this quickly one after the other was heartbreaking and devastating."

Nikki was one of the celebs that visited Sidharth’s home to convey condolences to his family. Nikki was the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 14. She then appeared in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, the actress is now attempting to break into the comedy world.

