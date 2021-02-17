Nikki Tamboli Out of the Bigg Boss 14 House? Fans Speculate After Latest Promo

If rumours are to be believed, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli who re-entered the house after being voted out mid-season has left the show again. The participant who became the first one to enter the grand finale of the reality TV show cannot be seen in the live feed of the show and thus it is being assumed that she has been evicted from the house.

In the latest promo of the show released by the official Instagram handle of Colors TV, it can be seen that Nikki has been offered Rs 6 lakhs to leave the show. Although she says that it is a significant amount for her, it is not clear if she left the show or not.

As reported byBollywood Life,Nikki cannot be seen in the live feed of the show. Although the reasons for her disappearance are not confirmed, many are speculating that she has been evicted from the show. However, some are also saying that she might be resting and that is why cannot be seen in the feed.

Many fans of Nikki are urging others to keep voting for her as they are claiming that she is still in the house.

In the new promo, contestants were given difficult tasks in order to fulfill their desires. The promo shows Aly Goni requesting Bigg Boss to arrange a video call so that can see his mother along with his sister’s daughter. Nikki can also be seen crying in the promo saying that she hasn’t seen them for the last five months. It is not clear who Nikki was talking about in the promo.

Later, Aly reads out the instructions and tells Nikki that she would have to convince Rahul Vaidya to cut the scarf of his fiance Disha Parmar. Nikki can be seen trying to convince Rahul when Rakhi says that the former got him immunity.

Even Rakhi was asked to tear her husband’s letter into pieces and throw it in the dustbin. Viewers will have to wait to see what all the contestants are willing to do to get their last wish in the house fulfilled.