Nikki Tamboli Pens Emotional Note For Parents After Brother's Death

Actress Nikki Tamboli suffered a terrible tragedy after her brother, 29-year-old Jatin Tamboli, passed away dur to Covid-19. On Wednesay, Nikki took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking post for her parents, asking God to give them strength.

She wrote, “Dear God, please give them strength. Hope I make you both more and more proud day by day & I’ll try to keep this smile on your face throughout. I have no idea how my dad is dealing with all this as he had major two loss.. 14 days back his mother passed away and now his son. I pray & give all my strength to my Dad & mom."

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to inform fans about her brother’s death. “We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name… Our family chain is broken…as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. You gave no one a last farewell. Not ever said good bye…You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we will miss you…A million times we will cry…If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died…We will meet again someday," her post read.

Nikki was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 where she was a finalist. She also revealed that she will participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as her brother wanted her to join the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here