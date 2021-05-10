Nikki Tamboli Pens Emotional Note, Says Can't Stop Grieving Her Brother's Death

The coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the nation has left lakhs of families grieving. The deadly infection also claimed the brother of former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli. The actress lost her elder brother Jatin last week after he contracted coronavirus.

In her latest Instagram post, Nikki opened up about the grief that she has been dealing with as she is away from home in Cape Town, South Africa, where she is shooting for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Nikki mentioned how she has been crying herself to sleep every night since her brother passed away last week. The actress said that she still has not come to terms with her brother’s demise and even though her friends are consoling her, she just wants to talk to her brother once.

In the emotional note, Nikki mentioned that the siblings had a close relationship and always protected each other. She describes her current state as a deep dark pit of sadness where she continues to drown. The actress also mentioned that she feels her brother wanted to talk to her in his last moments but due to unfavorable circumstances, they could not connect and that makes her feel guilty.

Although she is smiling and trying to act normal, the grief of her brother’s loss is unbearable and as she wrote in the post that she will never stop grieving, it may only change with time.

The actress had said in an earlier Instagram post that she will not be leaving Khatron Ke Khiladi since she has always been professional. She also mentioned that her brother was ‘very excited and happy’ when she told him about the participation and hence she wanted her brother to come out of hospital and see her in the adventure reality show. However, since that will not happen, he will be the closest one to watch me from above. For Nikki, the participation is her way of fighting her pain to see her brother happy and for him to be her shield forever.

Nikki was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 where she was a finalist along with Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni. Nikki has acted in Telugu films including Kanchana 3 and Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu.

