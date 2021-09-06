Nikki Tamboli Raises Temperature in Glamourous Pink Cutout Gown During Bigg Boss OTT Appearance

Actress Nikki Tamboli knows the art of attracting attention everywhere she goes. Her recent appearance on Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar episode was no exception. Nikki looked absolutely ravishing in her pink cut out gown complimented by the blonde hair. The dress featured a halter style neckline along with a front split and torso cutout with a long bottom fall held with a black glitter belting. Nikki’s makeup was in complete sync with the glamourous dress and completed the look with added flair.

Nikki was joined by Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik – who chose a silver saree for this special appearance. Host Karan Johar welcomed the two and asked about their favourite contestants in the house. While Rubina said that Shamita Shetty was her favourite, Nikki held nothing back in expressing her liking for Pratik Sehajpal. She said she liked Pratik because of his attitude and the fact that he was cute, hot, and single. Nikki said that she was single too and might connect with Pratik in future. The actress added that while Pratik started off his journey in the house on a good note, he had become almost invisible in the recent episode.

The two former contestants entered the house and gave a pep talk to the inmates while highlighting the importance of bonding in the house. They shared their feedback and played an interesting game where they assigned titles to each one of the contestants. Other contestants who did not agree with the title assigned by Rubina and Nikki had to shred the image of that contestant. Nikki used this opportunity to flirt with her favourite contestant Pratik and told him that she was in love with him. Nikki enquired Pratik if he was single and asked him to meet her outside the house.

