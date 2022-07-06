Nikki Tamboli Reveals Facing Breathing Issues After Testing Positive For COVID-19: 'Oxygen Was Dropped Below 60'

Days after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time, Nikki Tamboli has now shared her health status with fans. In a recent interview, the actress talked about her symptoms and revealed that she has been facing breathing issues too. Nikki shared that her oxygen was dropped below 60 a couple of days ago which left her family worried. Nikki also revealed that her father has been tested positive for coronavirus as well and therefore he is in home isolation too.

“I had just returned from Delhi where I was shooting for my music video. I suddenly had a severe headache. The last time too, I had experienced this kind of pain, so I suspected it was COVID and got myself tested. That’s how I got to know. Even though this time I haven’t lost my sense of taste and smell, I am facing breathing issues. A day before, my oxygen had dropped below 60 and that was scary. This made me and my family worry even more. My dad has also tested positive, we both have isolated ourselves in separate rooms. He is doing better now,” Nikki told E-Times.

Nikki Tamboli also shared how contracted the virus even after taking all possible measures. “I am eating right and taking good care of my health. Even though people think that COVID is over, it’s not. One should take precautions. I always made sure that my team follows protocols, so we all stay safe. But we keep meeting so many people and while shooting on the sets, we come in contact with multiple things. So I guess some things are beyond our control, but in any case, we should do our best,” she added.

On the work front, it was recently reported that Nikki has been approached for two big reality shows – Jhalak Dhikla Jaa 10 and a Hindi remake of the Hollywood reality show Temptation Island. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

