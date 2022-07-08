Actress Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame has been busy making appearances in music videos post her stint on the TV show. Nikki is quite visibly, having a great time shooting and being a part of the videos. However, during her recent interview, the actress shared that she isn’t getting any ‘exciting’ project.

On being asked about returning back to films she said, “I am getting offers for acting on TV and in films, but nothing that is exciting. I feel that if I do a movie, it should be good so that when I look back at my work, I feel proud of it and my audience should also enjoy it. I also said no to a few music videos, which have done well, so somewhere I feel that I should have taken those up. There’s no regret there, but I will focus on good work henceforth.” Nikki has previously worked in a few films in the Telugu and Tamil film industries.

The actress who has been a part in films like Thippara Meesam (2019) and Kanchana 3 (2019) says she wants to be ‘choosy’ when it comes to selecting her future projects.

“It’s the same reason. After Bigg Boss, I am careful when it comes to selecting my projects. I want to be choosy. I don’t care if the production house is big or my co-actor is big, all that matters to me is my role and the storyline. If that works out for me, I am willing to take up the project,” she said about working on a film from the South.

Besides Bigg Boss, the actress was also a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi, a stunt-based TV show, last year. Her friend Rubina Dilaik is currently in Cape Town as a participant on the show. “Rubina is extremely strong and will do very well. We have seen her in Bigg Boss and know how strong-willed she is. She can win this show, too. But other contestants are also doing very well,” she said of her friend.

Breaking her silence on being trolled for crying when asked about the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, she said “I like Sidhu Moose Wala’s work and I have spoken about it when I was in the Bigg Boss house, too. Last year, I met him in Canada when he was shooting there. It was regarding some work. I was very sad when I heard about his death and when the paparazzi asked me about him, I broke into tears. It was a natural reaction. I was trolled even when my own brother passed away because I was smiling and doing KKK. Now when I am crying, people still want to troll me. Whether I laugh or cry, I still get trolled, it doesn’t bother me now.”

Nikki had also penned an emotional post on Instagram after the singer’s death speaking about being a fan of his work and about her ‘fondness’ to work with him.

But as an artist, Nikki is welcoming of criticism as she sees it positively and doesn’t let it affect her. “I like criticism because I feel that it gives me the energy to work harder in life and do better. So, criticism doesn’t affect me,” she added.

