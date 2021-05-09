Nikki Tamboli Slams Trolls Who Targeted Her for 'Enjoying' After Brother's Death: I Deserve to be Happy

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli recently flew to Cape Town, South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The stunt reality show will also see Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh and others as challengers.

Nikki, who has lost her young brother recently, had shared that she will be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi for her brother.

When her ‘happy’ pictures with co-contestants surfaced on social media, tolls shamed her for “enjoying" after her brother’s death. Nikki clapped back at the social media trolls.

She wrote, “Some stupid people are msging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away few days back. Don’t you feel shame you are enjoying. So let me tell you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself for my brother. He loves when I stay happy. And these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity I would request you to go and achieve your dreams. It will make you and your parents and you loved one’s happy too (sic).”

Nikki’s brother passed away on May 4 due to Covid-19 complications. He was admitted to the hospital for 20 days before he breathed his last.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here