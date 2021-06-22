Nikki Tamboli: Things Are Really Good With Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav and Me

Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya shared a great bond at the beginning of Bigg Boss season 14, but things became ugly between the two when Nikki lashed out at the singer for his “inappropriate behaviour" with women contestants. However, the two have once again become friends, thanks to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, where Nikki had participated along with Rahul and another former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla.

The trio was shooting in Cape Town for the stunt-based reality show and recently returned to India. Rahul and Abhinav also didn’t use to get along well during their stay inside the BB14 house. In fact, they had numerous fights and arguments on the reality show. But in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Nikki said that all is well among them.

“Things are really good with me, Rahul and Abhinav. Even Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla are chilling together. Bigg Boss is such a show where you need to pull down others to climb upwards. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a different show. It is a fantastic show where you need to encourage each other. Without that, you cannot go ahead. The situation is difficult and you need to encourage each other to go ahead. That is how it works," Nikki said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here