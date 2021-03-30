Nikki Tamboli Wants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to Have a Baby, Read the Latter's Reply

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik celebrated Holi on a cruise with husband, actor Abhinav Shukla and family and friends. The actress shared pictures with friend, actress Benaf D’s little munchkin from their celebrations.

“Wishing all my People A Happy and a breezie Holi …….#rubinadilaik #abhinavshukla #rubinav #rubi ki #army #love #happyholi," she wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Rubina and Abhinav’s Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant and actress Nikki Tamboli took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Awww such a cute little munchkin!!! @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 when shall we expect yours.”

Rubina replied to Nikki’s comment, “@nikki_tamboli this lil munchkin is @benafd and @chef_in_black_shorts …… we expect spending some quality time with this one as of now.”

Rubina and Nikki shared not so good equation in the first half of the controversial reality show. However, on the latter’s re-entry the two grew close to each other. Nikki even started addressing Rubina as her elder sister.

Meanwhile, Rubina has returned as Saumya in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She had quit the daily soap in January last year.