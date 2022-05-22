Nikki Tamboli's Belly Dance Rehearsals Leave Netizens Wondering If She Is Participating In Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

After participating in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nikki Tamboli has left netizens wondering if she will be next seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Recently, Nikki took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video that shared a glimpse of her belly dance rehearsal.

While fans are completely impressed with Nikki’s moves, this also comes at a time when E-Times reported that Nikki is all set to flaunt her dancing skills in an upcoming project. The entertainment portal claimed that for the same, the actress has also been taking belly dance classes. This has left everyone wondering if Nikki will be next seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Earlier this month, E-Times reported that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes and Naagin fame Adaa Khan have been approached by the makers of Jhalak Jikhhla Jaa season 10. The report also claims that since the two actresses are currently not busy with any big projects, there are chances that the audience will get to see them in the dance reality show.

It was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan have also been approached to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far. News agency IANS also claimed that the show is likely to go on floors in July.

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa aired in 2016. It was judged by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ganesh Hegde. Manish Paul hosted the show. “The show will have a grand comeback. Makers have approached Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan to take over as judges. The casting of the show is in process and the show might go on floors by July,” the source cited by the news agency claimed.

