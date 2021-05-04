Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Passes Away Due to Covid-19, Celebs Lend Condolences

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli passed away on May 4 due to Covid-19. Nikki revealed her loss on social media by sharing pictures of her brother along with an emotional letter. Posting a series of his brother’s pictures, the reality TV star penned a heart-wrenching note that begins with the actress saying, “We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name..” She went on to say that she and her family loved him dearly when he was alive and would continue to do the same even after his death. The heartbreaking note includes that his death has broken her and the family. They feel incomplete without him. “Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, But as god calls us one by one, the chain will link again,” the actress added.

Earlier, Nikki had hinted that her brother was not observing good health owing to many health challenges. She had posted on Instagram stories and implored fans to pray for her brother’s speedy recovery who was battling with Covid-19 and several other health issues.

Two days ago, Nikki along with her family, performed a pooja at her residency for her brother’s recovery and wrote, “You have your sister who is waiting for you.”

Lately, the actress has revealed her brother’s illness in an interview. She even stated that she is doing the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 for her brother as it was his dream to see her on the show and he has a lot of confidence in her. Nikki told that she wants to make her brother proud and is ready for the challenges.

The excruciating news of her brother’s demise has left her fans and friends sad and disheartened. Many celebs and people from the industry extended condolence to Nikki and her bereaved family. Television actor Arjun Bijlani and reality TV star Varun Sood, both being Nikki’s co-contestants on KKK Season 11, shared support for her.

Nikki’s co-contestant on Bigg Boss14 and her friend Jasmin Bhasin paid her tribute and wrote, “You are a strong girl Nikki. Stay strong. May his soul RIP. Take care," while Aly Goni’s comment read, “Stay strong Nikki u r a fighter. May Allah rest his soul in peace.”

Abhinav Shukla also extended condolence and said, “So sorry for the loss Nikki, accept my heartfelt condolences."

