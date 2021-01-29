Nikki Tamboli's Mother Defends Her on Bringing Devoleena Bhattacharjee's MeToo Remark for Sidharth Shukla

In one the recent instance between Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, they engaged in name-calling and used foul language for each other during an argument. Their fight got worse when Nikki said that she is better than Devoleena because she doesn't accuse people of MeToo. Nikki's comment met with severe criticism online and on the following weekend, show host Salman Khan reprimanded her for the same. Khan also warned her to mend her image in Bigg Boss 14.

For those who came in late, last year during the 13th season, Devoleena had threatened to accuse television actor Sidharth Shukla of inappropriate behaviour if he touched her amid a task.

Now, reacting to Nikki's comments, her mother told SpotboyE, "A lot of people are slamming my daughter that why did she drag that MeToo comment in her fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. So, what must have happened really is just before entering this season she had seen the entire Bigg Boss 13. She became a fan of Sidharth Shukla. And the moment she entered the house, surprisingly she got the opportunity to stay with him for almost two weeks."

She added, "Then Sidharth Shukla also praised her for her game and they had a good time together. After which she even started respecting him more. I myself am a fan of him and I really enjoyed watching him in the show in the first 15 days. And then Devoleena also came on the show and they had a fight. She would have remembered what she did with Sidharth was wrong. So, out of that love and respect for him she must have passed that comment."

Meanwhile, Sidharth has recently entered the house and cleared this with Devoleena. Also, as Nikki is nominated and the fear of eviction looms over, it will be interesting to see if she will get another chance to mend her ways.