Nikki Tamboli’s Red Dress Is the Perfect Pick For Your Christmas Party, Take a Look

Nikki Tamboli has made a mark of herself in the industry in a very short span of time. The actress has made a huge fan base especially when it comes to her fashion statements. Be it any of her red carpet looks or her Bigg Boss stint in season 14, she has kept all the fashion critics on their toes.

Nikki has never been afraid to try out unusual outfits, and her style archives are well worth a look. The actress recently made us all crazy with her diva attire when she arrived at the 2nd Season of Universal Awards 2022. As soon as the pictures went online, it broke the internet and we are again impressed with her sartorial choices.

She was seen in a red sequenced co-ord set that has a long power-shouldered cape with it. The co-ord had a crop top with plunged v-neck and a long skirt with a mid-ruched detailing with a high slit going on. The cape had a transparent fabric with similar sequence detailings going all over. Nikki flaunted her toned body and especially her mid-riff like no one’s business and we are not complaining at all.

Because her entire outfit was blingy she decided to go for neutral makeup and vollah! She looked absolutely amazing with the entire combination of hair and makeup.

A celebrity photographer shared a video of Nikki where she was seen holding an award from the same event and posing in front of the camera.

Her Instagram feed is no less than a glamorous magazine. Before this, Nikki stunned her fans with her bewitching appearance. She dressed up for an event in a navy blue sleeveless gown that left us speechless.

The pleated details, flying train, and black diamond studded belt completed her look perfectly. She wore her hair in a sleek bun and applied high-definition makeup. Nikki definitely exudes sass as she poses in it and demonstrates her impeccable fashion game. While sharing these pictures, she wrote, “I got it from my Mama" and we can’t agree more.

