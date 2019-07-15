Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Thinks it's Silly to Criticise Game of Thrones Creators Over Show's Ending

The last season of Game of Thrones faced a lot of criticism from dedicated followers who were unhappy with the story development and the character arcs of many of the key players. So much so, that an online petition was floated asking for a redo of the Season 8 with better writers.

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played one of the prominent roles, Jaime Lannister, all through the eight seasons of the HBO show, has spoken about the controversy surrounding the final season's reception. The actor said that it is a little "silly" to think that the creators, DB Weiss and David Benioff, who have spent 10 years running the show, weren't qualified enough to be sure of what they were doing.

The star spoke on a panel at Con Of Thrones this weekend alongside Jerome Flynn (Bronn), Hannah Murray (Gilly) and Miltos Yerolemou (Syrio Forel). While many panned the ending of the eighth series, finding it just didn't wrap things up how they'd envisioned it in the past decade, Nikolaj addressed the work of the creators while also paying tribute to the dedicated fans, reported metro.co.uk.

He said, "We're so lucky to be part of a show where people... care so much about it that you also get upset when it doesn't go the way you want it to. And that's fantastic, and I love it, and I love (laughs) that there was an online petition to have it rewritten."

Nikolaj, whose character met his maker, alongside his lover and twin sister Cersei (Lena Headey), in the final moments, defended the show's bosses. "The only thing I'll say is that for anyone to imagine or to think that the two creators of this show are not the most passionate, the greatest, the most invested of all, and to for a second think that they didn't spend the last 10 years thinking about how they were gonna end it, is kinda silly," he said.

