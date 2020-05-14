MOVIES

Nimrat Kaur Discovers Artwork Remembering Her Lunchbox Co-Star Irrfan Khan, Writes Heartfelt Post

Nimrat Kaur, Irrfan’s costar in the critically acclaimed movie The Lunchbox, came across a house by chance and was deeply affected by it.

Irrfan Khan died at 53 after two years of battling against Neuroendocrine tumour. The news of the multi-faceted actor passing away came as a shock to the entire country. Many members of his film fraternity expressed grief on social media too.

Recently, Irrfan’s costar in the critically acclaimed movie The Lunchbox, Nimrat Kaur came across a house by chance and was deeply affected by it.

The house had a huge mural drawn on it. The yellow and black art piece was that of the late actor’s front profile. The Airlift actor also wrote that the house was “incidentally” quite near to Irrfan’s character in the movie, Saajan Fernandes’ house.

Tweeting the picture, Nimrat wrote, “Chanced upon this arresting wall artwork in Ranwar Village on an errand run today. Incidentally a few houses down the one where Saajan Fernandes’s house is located in The Lunchbox”.

Mentioning that Irrfan will be living in our hearts forever, Nimrat added, “Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art. Who’d have thought...”

Netizens came together on the Twitter thread to pay their respects, yet again, to the talented gem of an actor. One Twitter user shared a piece of art that she had made in view of The Lunchbox.

The writer and director of the 2013 epistolary romance, Ritesh Batra also commented. He wrote, “The heart breaks”.

One user posted a clip of the mural being made.

Follow @News18Movies for more


