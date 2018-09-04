GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nimrat Kaur on Dating Ravi Shashtri: My Root Canal is Fact, But This is Fiction

After realizing the rumours weren't fizzling out any time soon anywhere, the Lunch Box actress took to Twitter, and gently pulled up the internet by its collective ear.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 11:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nimrat Kaur on Dating Ravi Shashtri: My Root Canal is Fact, But This is Fiction
Image: Instagram/ Nimrat Kaur
Loading...
Fact is often stranger than fiction, it is said, but then fiction isn't fact. This is the point Nimrat Kaur made on a day when the internet was abuzz with rumours and hearsay of her dating veteran cricketing entity Ravi Shastri.

The rumours reportedly started after a publication wrote, “We hear the two have been dating rather discreetly for over two years. It’s also probably more than a coincidence that both Shastri and Nimrat have been roped in by a German luxury carmaker to launch its cars every year since 2015.” Other news and entertainment portals were quick to pick this unsubstantitated gossamer and weaved into a narrative of love, longing and autumn-summer romances, doubltess to helpalleviate their own Monday morning blues.

Alas then, that it wasn't to be. After realizing the rumours weren't fizzling out any time soon anywhere, the Lunch Box actress took to Twitter, and gently pulled up the internet by its collective ear, for believing false word of mouth. Without getting too oral, she noted that while it was a fact that she may need a root canal, everything she had read about herself on Monday was fiction. She also went on to establish her love for ice cream and to acknowledge that Monday blues are a sad reality of life, but fiction can hurt more.




Meanwhile, Nimrat was last seen in Alt Balaji’s web series The Test Case, and the actor is currently shooting for the next season of the show. She has also been nominated for an iReel Award for Best Actress (Drama). And Ravi Shastri is in England where the Indian cricket team is participating in a test series.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...