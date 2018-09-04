English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nimrat Kaur on Dating Ravi Shashtri: My Root Canal is Fact, But This is Fiction
After realizing the rumours weren't fizzling out any time soon anywhere, the Lunch Box actress took to Twitter, and gently pulled up the internet by its collective ear.
Image: Instagram/ Nimrat Kaur
Fact is often stranger than fiction, it is said, but then fiction isn't fact. This is the point Nimrat Kaur made on a day when the internet was abuzz with rumours and hearsay of her dating veteran cricketing entity Ravi Shastri.
The rumours reportedly started after a publication wrote, “We hear the two have been dating rather discreetly for over two years. It’s also probably more than a coincidence that both Shastri and Nimrat have been roped in by a German luxury carmaker to launch its cars every year since 2015.” Other news and entertainment portals were quick to pick this unsubstantitated gossamer and weaved into a narrative of love, longing and autumn-summer romances, doubltess to helpalleviate their own Monday morning blues.
Alas then, that it wasn't to be. After realizing the rumours weren't fizzling out any time soon anywhere, the Lunch Box actress took to Twitter, and gently pulled up the internet by its collective ear, for believing false word of mouth. Without getting too oral, she noted that while it was a fact that she may need a root canal, everything she had read about herself on Monday was fiction. She also went on to establish her love for ice cream and to acknowledge that Monday blues are a sad reality of life, but fiction can hurt more.
Meanwhile, Nimrat was last seen in Alt Balaji’s web series The Test Case, and the actor is currently shooting for the next season of the show. She has also been nominated for an iReel Award for Best Actress (Drama). And Ravi Shastri is in England where the Indian cricket team is participating in a test series.
Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead✌🏼✨— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 3, 2018
