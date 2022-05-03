Nimrat Kaur Reveals Her Post On Body Positivity Was Not For Online Trolls But For Those Around Her

Soon after the release of Dasvi, Nimrat Kaur took to social media and talked about body positivity. She shared her weight loss transformation pictures and penned a long note asking people to not poke negative comments on body shapes and sizes. Now, days after, the actress has revealed that her post was not exactly for social media trolling, but for those who were around her.

In an interview with The Times of India, Nimrat Kaur mentioned how her post was a result of what she faced. The actress talked about how some people feel that they can say anything and everything about somebody’s body or looks. Nimrat called it ‘wrong’ and further added that people feel they have a right to step into everyone’s personal space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

“It was something that I experienced personally in day-to-day life. I am referring to people who were around me when I was gaining weight or had gained weight, not those who are hiding behind their gadgets. These are people whose minds have been conditioned in a manner that makes them feel that woh kisi ko bhi kuch bhi bol sakte hain whether it is on someone’s body or looks or even food habits. It is as if they have a right to everyone’s personal space, and don’t realise the sanctity of what is right and what is wrong. No basic courtesy," she said.

Nimrat Kaur went on to say that it was necessary to put an end to such comments and that’s why she decided to speak up against them. “I decided that I will speak about it one day after all this is over. I had a problem with unsolicited comments. I felt so sad and sorry for people who are not born with unconventional height, looks, bodies, or skin colour. A lot of personal awareness is the need of the hour. We can’t go and tell anything to anybody just because we have access to them," the actress added.

On being asked if she spoke to her friends or parents about all this, Nimrat said, “I spoke to close friends and hence this conversation became important to me. We said to each other that we need to change our society."

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen in Dasvi which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.