Nimrat Kaur Shares Her 'Horrifying Ordeal' Over Misplaced Luggage, Airline Responds

Nimrat Kaur recently had an unpleasant experience with Delta Airlines and took to social media to share her ordeal. The actress stated that her luggage was misplaced and penned a note complaining about the airline’s services. However, they were quick to respond. The actress wrote on Twitter that she had a flight from Detroit to Mumbai on the morning of August 22. She arrived in the city after an exhausting trip of 40 hours and then found out that her baggage has been misplaced.

She added that the one bag she received came ‘bashed and damaged.’ She continued that if this sort of violation is possible with a passenger of a supposed privileged travel profile then she wonders what is going on elsewhere. She wrote, “@Delta I’ve been informed your operations in India are no longer functional. Taking up this matter here to draw your attention to this horrifying ordeal and help me sort this highly stressful situation. 🙏🏼” and shared the long note describing her situation.

Take a look at her Tweet:

@Delta I’ve been informed your operations in India are no longer functional. Taking up this matter here to draw your attention to this horrifying ordeal and help me sort this highly stressful situation. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DZjibFdtty — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 26, 2022

The airlines took to Twitter to respond to her complaint. They wrote, “Thank you for your patience. Our Baggage office is currently closed. They are open between the hours of 6 AM – 11:30 PM ET, 7 days a week. I will be transferring our full conversation to a Baggage representative who will be happy to assist you within their operating hours.”

Thank you for your patience. Our Baggage office is currently closed. They are open between the hours of 6 AM – 11:30 PM ET, 7 days a week. I will be transferring our full conversation to a Baggage representative who will be happy to assist you within their operating hours. — Delta (@Delta) August 26, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Dasvi. The social drama also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam.

