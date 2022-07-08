Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Says She Suffered Brain Burnout: 'Everyone Was Highly Confused About What It Is'

Nimrit Ahluwalia made her television debut in Colors TV’s Choti Sarrdaarni. However, the actress had to bid adieu to the show for health reasons. Now, in a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, she opened up about her break from the debut show and her struggle with a mental health condition. Nimrit informed readers that it was a necessity rather than a choice for her to take a break for 40 days.

Nimrit’s focus on her mental health and taking a break mid-show was termed as a bold move taken by a newcomer. Nimrat remembered that people couldn’t understand her condition due to a lack of awareness attached to mental health. She further cited that terms like anxiety and depression are known to all, but she was diagnosed with “brain burnout.”

Brain burnout is a state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. It usually occurs when an individual feels overwhelmed, emotionally drained and unable to meet constant demands.

Nimrat mentioned that everyone was confused about her condition and threw assumptions like something was wrong in her personal life. The actress told the news portal that the doctors told her that she was in no condition to work. She claims it was not a choice for her but a necessity.

Nimrat explained that she is someone who never shied away from hard work. “When you come from a middle-class family, it’s in your DNA to work hard. (But) your identity just cannot be your work. You cannot become a machine or puppet who works on a loop,” she said.

She further revealed that even for her it was difficult to comprehend. “It was a process for me to understand (it). When I would sit with my psychiatrist, I would share what I was feeling, and he would explain it to me, and then I started reading about it. I realised many have faced this situation at one point in their lives,” she added.

Nimrit is currently spending some quality time with her brother in the US. The show, Choti Sarrdaarni wrapped up in June, this year.

