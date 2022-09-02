Nipun Dharmadhikari, Vaidehi Parshurami To Star In Ek Don Teen Chaar

Nipun Dharmadhikari ticks all the boxes when it comes to bowling fans over with his acting chops. After entertaining the audience with his stellar performances in the 2018 film Karwaan, he is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Varun Narvekar’s upcoming film titled Ek Don Teen Chaar. Nipun broke the news about the same on Instagram by sharing the motion poster of the Marathi film. The film is touted to be a romantic comedy, which will star actress Vaidehi Parshurami as the female lead.

In the motion poster of Ek Don Teen Chaa, Nipun and Vaidehi can be seen seated on a sofa surrounded by gift boxes. The poster has received an overwhelming response from netizens. People have flooded the comment section of the motion poster to express their excitement for the movie. One user requested Nipun that this film should also be released digitally while another mentioned that it will be a treat to watch Nipun and Vaidehi together on screen. The High Jack star also received best wishes from his actor pals, namely Sai Tamhankar, Jibraan Khan and Karan Sonawane.

Besides acting, Nipun Dharmadhikari has also co-produced and co-written this movie. Alongside Nipun, Ek Don Teen Chaar has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Ranjit Gugle, Keyur Godse, Neeraj Biniwale and Jio Studios. The film’s motion poster has garnered more than 34 Thousand views so far.

Apart from Ek Don Teen Chaar, Nipun Dharmadhikari is gearing up for his directorial venture, Ishq Vishk Rebound. Actors like Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal, Ashish Singh and many others are a part of this project. Fans are excited about Ishq Vishk Rebound as it marks Nipun’s first Hindi film as a director. This film is expected to release next year.

Earlier this year, Nipun dominated headlines with his film Me Vasantrao. Along with directing, he also co-wrote the Marathi film with Upendra Sidhaye. This film is a biopic of the late Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande. Me Vasantrao was extremely successful, and it received heaps of praise from the audience and critics alike.

