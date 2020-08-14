Nirbhaya's Mother Asha Devi Supports Sushant Singh Rajput's Family in Their Fight for Justice

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has saddened the nation for two months now, and his family has been fighting for justice to find out what happened to the late actor on June 14. Now ahead of the Supreme Court hearing about a CBI inquiry in the case, Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya, has lent her support and assured Sushant's family that they will get justice.

Speaking to Times Now, she said, "Mein bas yet bolna chahti hun Sushant ke parivar ko ki pura desh aapke sath hai (I just want to tell Sushant's family that the entire nation is there with you)."

Addressing Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kriti, she added, "Mein barosa dena chahti hun Shweta Singh Kirti ko ki sach saamne zarur ayega (I want to encourage Shweta Singh Kirti that have faith, the truth will come out)."

She said that the people of the country of the country is then and Supreme Court will be with them too. She added, "I'm hurt that Mumbai Police should support with Sushant's family. But here it's opposite." She also said that she was hurt hearing a politician say that their family should not say anything about the case.

Addressing Sushant's father KK Singh, she asked him to trust the Supreme Court and said that he will definitely get CBI probe for his son's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suspected suicide. He was 34.

