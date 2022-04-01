Nisha Krishan Returns To Tamil Television With Abhi Tailor

Much to the delight of the fans of Nisha Krishnan, the actress is all set to return to the small screen with her re-entry in the hit Tamil serial Abhi Tailor. The popular series airs from Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm on Colors Tamil.

Ganesh Venkatraman and Nisha Krishnan is a famous celebrity couple in the Tamil film industry. Ganesh is an established actor and has starred in several movies. Ganesh is well-known for having acted in six different regional language film industries. They got married in 2015 and had a baby girl in 2019. Nisha took a break from acting after the birth of her daughter Samaira.

Nisha Krishnan made her debut in Tamil film industry with Ivan Veramathiri. Nisha is not only a popular actress but she is also known as a good television host. She has hosted many reality shows including Sun Singer, Kitchen Galatta and Vendhar Veetu Kalyanam.

Actress Reshma Muralidharan, known for her work in TV series Poove Poochudava, is playing the female lead in Abhi Tailor and her husband Madhan Pandian plays the role of her partner.

Real life love birds Reshma and Madhan are a great on-screen couple as well. Actress Farina Azad is also playing an important role in Abhi Tailor.

Abhi Tailor’s story revolves around the relationship between two lead characters of Abhirami (Reshma) and Ashok (Madhan). Abhirami is a talented tailor who makes a living with her hard work. Ashok is a businessman and a pioneer in the textile industry. Eventually, Abhirami joins the organisation owned by Ashok and the story develops from there.

