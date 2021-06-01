Nisha Rawal Accuses Karan Mehra of Having an Affair, 'Constant Abuse'

Actor Karan Mehra was arrested on Monday, and then granted bail on Tuesday after wife, actress Nisha Rawal filed a complaint that he hit her after an argument turned into a brawl. Nisha, in a recent interview accused Karan of having an extra-marital affair and abusing her for years.

Talking to Times of India, Nisha said, “One of the charges filed by me against him is of domestic violence. I hadn’t spoken about it for so many years as I understand that for an actor his career and image are of utmost importance. In spite of being considerate and compassionate I have had to face something like this. This is definitely about Karan having an extra marital affair, me trying to work on the marriage, him not even taking responsibility of the child and constant abuse over the years, which I have never spoken about. I have evidence to authenticate my claim.”

She said that she found out about the affair a few months ago and tried to confront him after finding text messages. She said that her mother found out about it a few weeks ago. She was willing to work on their marriage, Nisha claimed.

Nisha added that she ignored the repeated abuses towards her for years as she wanted to save his ‘goody two shoes’ image as his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai character Naitik.

Karan and Nisha met on the sets of her film Hastey Hastey. They tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their son Kavish Mehra in 2017.

