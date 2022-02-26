Nisha Rawal: All You Need to Know About the First Confirmed Contestant of 'Lock Upp'

Ekta Kapoor’s latest reality show ‘Lock Upp,’ which starts streaming from February 27 on MX Player and ALT Balaji platforms, has revealed some of its contestants. The first contestant to join the reality show is TV actress Nisha Rawal of Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki fame. In a promo, we see her donning an orange jumpsuit while host Kangana Ranaut handcuffs her in her cell.

Born on November 18, 1984, and known for her work in TV shows, Nisha has featured in daily soaps like Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Kesar, and Meet: Badlegi Duniya ki Reet. She has also been a part of some films that failed to make a mark on the audience like Rafoo Chakkar, Hastey Hastey, and Tom Dick Harry Rock Again. Before making her debut into the film industry with Rafoo Chakkar, she was a model and had appeared in advertisements for Coca-Cola, Sunsilk, and Fem Bleach.

She had also appeared in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 with her then partner Karan Mehra, for whom she had released a cover of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on the occasion of their 5th wedding anniversary. But unfortunately, things soon started going downhill and the couple has been embroiled in a public feud that has even involved their children. Nisha accused Karan of physically mistreating her, whereas he responded with the claim that their child is no longer safe in Nisha’s care. Karan had even been arrested after Nisha’s claims of the alleged assault. However, later he denied the claim saying that Nisha abused him and his mother and even spat on him.

Nisha believes that mental health is extremely important, which is likely due to her own experiences with mental illness. She has revealed in the past that she is suffering from bipolar disorder. She, however, is not allowing her disease to define her as a person. “Bipolar is a mood illness that occurs as a result of extreme trauma and is occasionally inherited," Nisha told ETimes. “I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and I will not hide it since I am not ashamed of it. But I’m not a psycho; I’m suffering from a mood disorder."

Along with Nisha’s personal life, her career has also been going downhill with most of her appearances after Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki failing to make any kind of mark. Hopefully, her stint at ‘Lock Upp’ will be better received by the audiences and open up new avenues for her.

