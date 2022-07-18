Nisha Rawal Calls Herself 'Glam Doll Vamp' As She Talks About Her Acting Career

Nisha Rawal has worked in several television shows including Kesar and Shaadi Mubarak among others. The actress was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp. While Nisha is now looking for newer projects, in a recent interview, she opened up about shedding her ‘glam doll vamp’ image among the audience to experiment with something new.

“So far I have only played the girl next door in the beginning of my career and now of late the classy glam doll vamp. I would love to work with someone with a creative vision who understands and is ready to experiment the underlying layers of my talent,” Nisha told BollywoodLife.com.

“Mostly people remember me as cute and positive because of the longevity of career graph in ads and music videos. I have played the vamp too but only on tv and I have done very less tv, that’s why it has less recall value for the audience I guess,” she added.

Interestingly, this comes just a few days after Nisha opened up about the kind of characters she would like to portray in the future. “I would like to do challenging roles that show me in extreme contrast to whatever my last character was at that time,” she had said.

“My strength is 21 years of experience behind me and having seen myself in various situations and projects, I can easily say that my dedication to my craft in studying the character and other professional aspects like reaching my sets before time, being ready before time, being thorough with my prep,” she added as she talked about her strength as an actor.

Talking about Nisha Rawal’s personal life, last year in June, she filed an FIR against her husband Karan Mehra and accused him of domestic violence and of having an extramarital affair. Even though the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor denied the charge, he was arrested but was later granted bail. Since then, Nisha and Karan have been living separately.

