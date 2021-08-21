Nisha Rawal on Divorce with Karan Mehra: Want My Son’s Sole Custody

Actress Nisha Rawal said that she doesn’t want anything from her estranged husband, actor Karan Mehra apart from the sole custody of their son Kavish. In June, Nisha filed a case of domestic violence against Karan. Nisha accused the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor of pushing her against the wall post a brawl to which he accused her of hitting herself and threatening to ‘ruin’ him.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, the actress said, “I don’t want any alimony. What will he provide me with that I haven’t given him? We built everything together. I started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout even before he became a part of YRKKH. I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercials. He took away all my jewellery and everything I got with me during our marriage. I have asked him to return the jewellery he has disposed of because I need to start my life again. Meri mom ke property ke papers bhi uske paas pade hue hain, which I want him to return. There’s nothing that I am asking for myself. I am an independent girl and will look after my child and me.”

On the work front, Karan is known for playing Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Hina Khan. Nisha, on the other hand, is known for films like Hastey Hastey Follow Your Heart and the TV show Saath Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. The estranged couple also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5.

