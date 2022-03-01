Nisha Rawal on How She Tackles Her Son's Questions About Dad Karan Mehra: 'I'm Your Mama, Papa'

The reality show Lock Upp has already kickstarted high voltage drama, as the first episode witnessed a bunch of heated arguments and tiffs. However, in the middle of this Kaaranvir Bohra and Nisha Rawal were seen having a heart-to-heart conversation, during which the latter opened up about her troublesome marriage with actor Karan Mehra. Nisha revealed that when the domestic violence incident took place her son, Kavish was not even 4-years-old. Interrupting her in between, Karanvir asked what she tells Kavish, when the little one asks for his father. Nisha stated that he rarely asks. This is because Karan was always shooting for a show in another city, and he was not in touch with his son, on a daily basis.

“Their bond was not like they would talk to each other on calls every day. Whatever moments were there was created by me mostly. I would tell him to come to sit, talk to him, put your phone aside because then you’ll be gone,” Nisha said. The actor further mentioned that whenever Kavish asks her about when his father will call to talk to him, Nisha replies - “I tell him I am sorry but your mom is there for you. I am your mama and papa."

The actor further shared that her son is not aware of anything negative about her and Karan’s fallout and she always embraces her son, whenever he talks about his father. A therapist had suggested Nisha share age-limited facts with her son, as later it might have a cascading effect on him.

The actor opined that though it takes two people to produce a child and it should take two people to raise him when life throws a challenge or one goes through something and it falls on one person, it’s fine, as people learn and improvise.

Karanvir was seen boosting Nisha’s morale and hailed her decision to enter Lock Upp. The actor says, “Money brings power, independence, responsibility and that’s why women nowadays have a voice.” Talking about marriages, Kaaranvir stated that in the coming years, marriages are going to become very rare in India as a man cannot handle a woman’s independence.

