Nisha Rawal Slams Karan Mehra's Claim of Her Having Extra-marital Affair, Says 'Please Back Off'

Nisha Rawal has called out her estranged husband Karan Mehra after he accused her of having an extra-marital affair with her ‘muh-bola bhai’. The actress held a press conference on September 12 and addressed Karan’s recent claims against her.

The actress asked Karan to “back off” and let her live her life peacefully. “Please stop this. This is becoming a drama and it is becoming a media trial. Let’s do this in a civilized way. I feel vulnerable. Stop doing this. I feel scared for myself and my child. What if tomorrow, he (their child) watches the videos, or what if I step out of the home and someone says something in front of my son? Lastly, I am not playing a sympathy card, Karan is in fact playing the sympathy card. I want to raise a child in a healthy environment and if Karan Mehra can’t contribute then please back off. Let me live my life,” she was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Earlier, during a press con, Karan accused Nisha of having an extra marital affair, since they are not divorced yet. He also claimed that this man was introduced to him as Nisha’s ‘muh-bola bhai’ and had even done her kanyadaan during their wedding. Claiming that his name is Rohit Sathia, Karan alleged, “Nisha is staying with another man in my house, we have produced the proofs in the court and that is why I am talking here today. Nisha Rawal, who isn’t divorced yet, is having an extramarital affair. Rohit Sathia is her ‘munh-bole bhai’ of 14 years, who also did her ‘kanyadaan’. I didn’t have proof back then, that’s why I didn’t say anything.”

Nisha had filed an FIR against Karan in May last year. The latter was also taken to custody, and was out on bail on the same day.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here