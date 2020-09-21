Nishabdham Trailer: R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty Deal with the Unknown in Multilingual Thriller

The trailer of R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's upcoming Telugu suspense thriller Nishabdham was released on Monday, as fans eagerly await the film's release. Titled Silence in Tamil and Malayalam, the gripping trailer shows the lead actors dealing with the unknown in a seemingly haunted house.

Anushka is seen playing the role of Sakshi, a talented artist who is deaf and mute, who gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted. A team of police detectives are determined to get to the bottom of the case as the list of suspects range from a ghost to a missing young girl.

Madhavan plays a celebrity musician called Anthony, who seems to fall for Sakshi. Shalini Pandey plays Sonali, the 'voice of Sakshi' and her best friend, someone who seems uncomfortable about Sakshi getting engaged.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad. The film marks the India debut of Hollywood actor Michael Madsen and also stars Anjali, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles. Amazon Prime Video Members in India and in over 200 countries and territories can stream the film starting October 2.