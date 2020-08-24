Nishant Singh Malkhani Quits Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega to Participate in Bigg Boss 14?

After reports stated that actress Pavitra Punia left her show Baal Veer to be part of the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss 14, it is said that actor Nishant Singh Malkhani has done the same. The actor has reportedly quit his show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega to participate on the reality show.

A source close to the actor told Times Of India, “Nishant was approached about a month back, but he was in two minds about it (Bigg Boss 14) as Guddan was also doing well. But the actor has now quit the show and has shot the last episode. He had multiple meetings with the channel (airing the reality show) and has signed the contract recently.”

However, the actor has refused to comment on the same. "As far as Bigg Boss 14 is concerned, I would not want to comment on that."

Last year, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega actress and Nishant's co-star Dalljiet Kaur had also left the show to participate on the reality show.

Meanwhile, a promo of the upcoming season of the reality show has been released by the channel. “Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaye prashan, denge uttar manate hue jashan. Ab scene paltega. Kyunki bigg boss denge 2020 ko jawab (2020 has raised many questions on entertainment. We will answer the same in celebration as Bigg Boss has a fitting reply for 2020),” host Salman Khan was seen in the promo.