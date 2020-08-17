Nishikant Kamat, Director of Drishyam and Lai Bhaari, Passes Away Aged 50

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat has passed away in Hyderabad. He was 50. He'd been suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years.

Kamat, who had been admitted to Hyderabad's AIG Hospitals since July 31, 2020, succumbed to his illness at 4:24 pm on Monday, the hospital confirmed.

"Mr. Nishikant Kamat (50 years, Male) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31st July 2020 with complains of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed an improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined.

"Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from Hepatologists, Gastroenterologists, Pulmonologists and Intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans," the statement from the hospital read.

"I will miss you my friend Nishikant Kamat. Rest in peace," tweeted actor Riteish Deshmukh, who starred in Kamat's Marathi film Lai Bhaari.

Actor Ajay Devgn, who worked with Kamat in the 2015 film Drishyam, also took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the filmmaker.

"My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant," Ajay wrote.

Nishikant Kamat was best-known for directing the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Drishyam. The remake starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu. He also directed Irrfan Khan in Madaari and Mumbai Meri Jaan, and John Abraham in Force and Rocky Handsome. Kamat, also an actor, had roles in Rocky Handsome and some other films such as 2018's Bhavesh Joshi.

Nishikant Kamat was also prominent in the Marathi film industry. He helmed films like Dombivali Fast, which was his debut as a director, Lai Bhaari and Fugay; he also acted in Fugay, Hava Aney Dey and Saatchya Aat Gharat. Dombivali Fast won the National Award for Best Marathi Film. Kamat served as Creative Producer on last year's web series The Final Call.