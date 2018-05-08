English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nita Ambani Steals The Show With Dance Performance at Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's Engagement
The family celebrated the moment with a bash in Mumbai which was attended by who's who of Bollywood, cricket and business world Among those present at the grand celebration in Mumbai were Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.
While the entire country is busy scrolling through social media to get glimpses of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding celebrations, another high profile event took place on the same date as Sonam's star-studded sangeet. Daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, Isha, got engaged with Anand Piramal recently but instead of the couple, it was mother Nita Ambani who stole the show.
Nita Ambani gave a graceful solo performance on English Vinglish song Navrai Maajhi and again grooved to the tunes of Nachdene Saare with her daughter, and star of the night, Isha.
Isha got engaged to her longtime friend Anand Piramal, son of Ajay and Swati Piramal of the Piramal group. He is the founder of Piramal Realty and Piramal Swasthaya, a rural healthcare initiative. He is also the executive director of the Piramal group. Reportedly, Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar and the couple celebrated the occasion with their parents Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay.
The function was also attended by Isha's grandparents Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha's twin brother Akash Ambani, younger brother Anant Ambani, Anand's sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and other family members.
The wedding will take place in December this year. The family announced the news with a bash in Mumbai which was attended by who's who of Bollywood. Among those present at the grand celebration were Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.
Karan Johar even took to his Instagram to share a photo with Isha and her brother Akash Ambani.
Credit: @Karan Johar
Also Watch
Nita Ambani gave a graceful solo performance on English Vinglish song Navrai Maajhi and again grooved to the tunes of Nachdene Saare with her daughter, and star of the night, Isha.
Isha got engaged to her longtime friend Anand Piramal, son of Ajay and Swati Piramal of the Piramal group. He is the founder of Piramal Realty and Piramal Swasthaya, a rural healthcare initiative. He is also the executive director of the Piramal group. Reportedly, Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar and the couple celebrated the occasion with their parents Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay.
The function was also attended by Isha's grandparents Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha's twin brother Akash Ambani, younger brother Anant Ambani, Anand's sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and other family members.
The wedding will take place in December this year. The family announced the news with a bash in Mumbai which was attended by who's who of Bollywood. Among those present at the grand celebration were Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.
Karan Johar even took to his Instagram to share a photo with Isha and her brother Akash Ambani.
Credit: @Karan Johar
Also Watch
-
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch: Team India Selection - Siddarth Kaul Gets India Call-up, Rahane to Lead Against Afghanistan
- Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja; Inside Their Big Fat Punjabi Wedding
- Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Driving His BMW i8 in Mumbai, Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 911 Joins the Drive [Video]
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding
- OnePlus 6 India Launch Tickets For May 17 Are Officially Sold Out