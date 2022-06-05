Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted the Arangetram of Radhika Merchant, disciple of Bhavana Thakar, on Sunday evening. Radhika, the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Virent Merchant and Shaila Merchant, performed her Arangetram at The Grand Theatre in Jio World Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Virent Merchant and Shaila Merchant jointly hosted the event with Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

For the unversed, an Arangetram is a dancer’s completion of their formal training in classical dance and their debut on-stage performance. Radhika is reportedly the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. Thakar has made a priceless contribution to the world of Indian classical dance spanning over four decades. She is a distinguished exponent, honored with a master’s degree from the Nalanda Institute, of Mumbai University.

The high profile event saw the turnout of VVIPs from the city including Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, who arrived in their traditional finery.

The Ambani brothers were seen receiving the esteemed guests of the night together.

The family was joined by several stars in the industry, including Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan. Ranveer was seen wearing a traditional red kurta for the event. He sported a matching mask, which he refused to remove despite numerous requests from the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Salman opted for a more formal fit. Returning from IIfA only a few hours ago, Salman was seen wearing a formal blazer with a dark blue shirt underneath and a pair of black pants.

Also present at the event were Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. While the cricketer was seen wearing a pink and white kurta-pyjama, Sagrika opted for a simple beige kurta with a bright red dupatta.

