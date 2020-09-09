Nitara's Handmade Card for Akshay Kumar's Birthday is Adorable, Twinkle Khanna Shares Smiling Selfie with Him

Akshay Kumar has turned 53 on Wednesday. After shooting has resumed amid coronavirus scare, the actor jetted off to Scotland to film for his upcoming movie Bellbottom. His family has also accompanied him on the trip and the Bollywood star celebrated the occasion of his birthday with them.

Twinkle Khanna gave a small glimpse into Akshay's birthday celebration with the family. In one of the pics shared on social media, husband-wife can be seen hugging each other as they click a smiling selfie. In another pic we can see a hand made card by Akshay's daughter Nitara, which the latter gifted to him. He seems overjoyed to catch up with his family during Bellbottom shoot.

Meanwhile, Akshay's retro look in his forthcoming film, Bellbottom, is also going viral on social media. A new still from the film was unveiled on Wednesday to mark the occasion of his birthday.

In previous set pictures, Akshay flaunts a moustache that highlights his retro avatar. He looks dapper in high-neck pullovers, suits, jackets, printed sweaters and retro shades. Old models of cars and a typical red red telephone booth of the UK, also catch the eye in the photographs.

Bellbottom is a spy thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari, set in the 1980s. It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi and is slated for an April 2021 release.