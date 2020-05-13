MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Nitesh Tiwari Talks About Virtually Directing Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati S12

Nitesh Tiwari Talks About Virtually Directing Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati S12

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, makers of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati went completely digital with its season 12.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
Share this:

Director-writer Nitesh Tiwari talked about virtually shooting Amitabh Bachchan's Quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, amid the lockdown. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, shooting and production for TV and films have been stalled.

KBC season 12 recently announced that its auditions were going digital this year.

In an interview, Nitesh shared that he had never directed anything virtually and counts this experience as a blessing. "It is important for every creative person to undergo a first-time experience in their life." Without complicating things any further, the script of the famous game show has been written as per the current situation, he further shared. "The writing is insightful and I wouldn’t have written something like this last year, however, this year’s situation has made the writing a little different. Due to limited resources, we wanted to keep things simple and even the execution of the promo has been simply done,” The filmmaker said.

A lot of preparation is said to have been done in making the show digital-friendly. Nitesh said, "We shot a scratch film where I was in the film and I took the help of my daughter as a DOP. The footage was edited and sent to Amitabh sir for reference. He shot everything on his phone and sent the footage to us." Nitish said he was surprised to know that Big B too had shot some extra footage so that the makers could choose the best out of it. "He later called me to say, “Let me know if you want me to re-shoot anything.” But I didn’t have to ask him to re-shoot since whatever he gave us, was exactly what we wanted. In fact, he gave us more than what we expected,” said Nitesh.

The first and the second question for the registration was aired on Saturday, May 9, and May 10 at 9 pm respectively on Sony TV. The questions will be asked until May 22.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading