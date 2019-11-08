Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Bheeshma Teaser Released, Watch Here

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming romantic comedy, Bheeshma dropped its first teaser.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 8, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Bheeshma Teaser Released, Watch Here
Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming romantic comedy, Bheeshma dropped its first teaser.

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming romantic comedy, Bheeshma dropped its first teaser. The clip is 30 seconds long and in it, we can see that Nithiin gets charmed by Rashmika’s beauty and keeps following her blindly. Finally, he grabs her by the waist, and Rashmika looks at him perplexed.

Well, as per the name Bheeshma, the audience would expect some reference to singlehood (from Mahabharat of course). The teaser, although, doesn’t hint that. However, the motion poster’s tagline reads “single forever”.

Now, how will this Bheeshma remain single forever, this can only be answered once the film is out. But, till then, here is the teaser for you:

This rom-com is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020. Bheeshma is directed by Venky Kudumula who told Deccan Chronicle, “The response for the first look has been great! Nithiin will be seen at his comic best in Bheeshma which is predominantly about singledom, and how he endorses it in a funny way.”

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the music is composed by Mahati Sagar.

Apart from this film, both Nithiin and Rashmika also have other projects in their kitty. Nithiin will be seen in Chandrasekar Yeleti untitled directorial and Venky Atluri directorial Rang De. Rashmika, on the other hand, has been signed for Sarileru Neekevvaru and Sulthaan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram