Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Bheeshma Teaser Released, Watch Here

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming romantic comedy, Bheeshma dropped its first teaser. The clip is 30 seconds long and in it, we can see that Nithiin gets charmed by Rashmika’s beauty and keeps following her blindly. Finally, he grabs her by the waist, and Rashmika looks at him perplexed.

Well, as per the name Bheeshma, the audience would expect some reference to singlehood (from Mahabharat of course). The teaser, although, doesn’t hint that. However, the motion poster’s tagline reads “single forever”.

Now, how will this Bheeshma remain single forever, this can only be answered once the film is out. But, till then, here is the teaser for you:

This rom-com is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020. Bheeshma is directed by Venky Kudumula who told Deccan Chronicle, “The response for the first look has been great! Nithiin will be seen at his comic best in Bheeshma which is predominantly about singledom, and how he endorses it in a funny way.”

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the music is composed by Mahati Sagar.

Apart from this film, both Nithiin and Rashmika also have other projects in their kitty. Nithiin will be seen in Chandrasekar Yeleti untitled directorial and Venky Atluri directorial Rang De. Rashmika, on the other hand, has been signed for Sarileru Neekevvaru and Sulthaan.

