Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Maestro Falls Prey to Piracy

Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Maestro, which is the remake of Bollywood dark comedy Andhadhun, has been leaked online on piracy websites and is available for free download in HD versions. The movie, after being delayed amid the pandemic, started to stream on Disney+Hotstar on September 17.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by Shresht Movies, Maestro features Nithiin stepping into the shoes of actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind piano player who unwittingly becomes witness to a murder.

In an interview with PTI, Nithiin, the star of blockbuster romantic dramas like Ishq, A Aa and Bheeshma, said venturing into the genre of black comedy-thriller with Maestro is his attempt to try something new as an artiste. “When I was thinking of doing this film, I was in two minds if I should do it or not. Because I was happy in my space, I was doing commercials, masala films, love stories. But somewhere as an actor I wanted to push myself to reach a large audience and play a different role. This is my step towards doing different content and pushing myself as an actor," he said.

Maestro also stars Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh, taking over the roles played by Tabu and Radhika Apte, respectively, in the 2018 Sriram Raghavan-directed movie. Nithiin said he had seen Andhadhun and was a fan of the film, but remaking the story was a challenging process. The team was conscious to not spoil the world of the original movie, the 38-year-old actor said.

Apart from the gripping plotline, Nithiin said he was fascinated by the different shades of his character’s personality. But to play the part in his style, the actor said he tried his best to avoid being inspired by Khurrana’s National Award-winning performance.

(With PTI inputs)

