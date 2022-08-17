Nithiin, Krithi Shetty's Macherla Niyojakavargam Struggles at Box Office on Day 4

Nithiin and Krithi Shetty-starerr Macherla Niyojakavargam opened to a disastrous response on August 12. According to the latest report, the MS Rajasekhar Reddy directorial managed to churn out only Rs 9.05 Cr shares at the worldwide box office in four days.

Macherla Niyojakavargam box office worldwide collection:

Nizam: Rs 2.76 Cr

Ceeded: Rs 1.31 Cr

Uttaradhara: Rs 1.17 Cr

East: Rs 78 L

West: Rs 36 L

Guntur Rs 84 L

Krishna: Rs 60 L

Nellore: Rs 43 L

Andhra Pradesh + Telangana: Rs 8.28 Cr (Rs 13.10 Crore Gross)

Karnataka + ROI: Rs 40 Lakh OS: Rs 37 Lakh Total

Worldwide Collection: Rs 9.05 Cr (Rs 15 Crore Gross)

The film’s overall business stands at Rs 21.20 Cr and should collect another Rs 12.95 crore to break even. Going by the film’s four days box-office collection, Macherla Niyojakavargam needs to collect Rs 22 crore more, which appears to be an impossible task for the film at the moment.

In the directorial debut of editor MS Raja Shekhar Reddy, Nithiin essays the role of an IAS Officer named, Siddharth Reddy. The film has two female leads – Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa.

The commercial potboiler, backed by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies banner, is presented by Rajkumar Akella. The first look and the teaser of Nithiin in Macherla Niyojakavargam opened to impressive responses from crowds. The plot of the political drama deals with the Macherla constituency area.

Speaking of Nithiin’s work front, the actor is all packed this year with back-to-back projects. As of now, he is shooting for his next with Vakkantham Vamsi alongside Sreeleela.

