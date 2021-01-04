Nithiin Shares Check Teaser, Co-star Priya Prakash Varrier's Wink Video Starts Trending Again

Telugu actor Nithiin has shared the teaser of his new film Check, also starring actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier. The movie is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and the teaser sees Nithiin in an intense character as prisoner.

Sharing a glimpse of the film, Nithiin took to Twitter and treated fans with a teaser on New Year 2021. One can also see Rakul appear briefly in the teaser. Nithiin is seen as a prisoner who's playing chess in his mind. As the teaser unfolds, we see his character being accused of being a terrorist, and Rakul Preet's character claiming he's innocent. Later we see Nithiin kicking and fighting in the prison.

The actor took to his social media and tweeted the link to the teaser, saying, "The wait is finally over. Here's the 1st glimpse of #Check ! So excited! Hope you all like it."

Interestingly, though Priya is not shown in it, the 'Wink Girl' started trending on Twitter again after the teaser was shared. Priya became an internet sensation in 2018 because of a clip showing her winking in her Malayalam debut film Oru Aadar Love.

Earlier, the makers had released the first poster of the film featuring Nithiin and Priya. Besides Check, Nithiin has Venky Atluri’s Rang De with Keerthy Suresh and the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Andhadhun by Merlapaka Gandhi in the pipeline.