Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam to Clash With Idol Pawan Kalyan’s Harihara Veeramallu

Youth star actor Nithiin-starrer Macherla Niyojakavargam will clash with his demigod Pawan Kalyan’s movie Harihara Veeramallu on the silver screens next summer.

Macherla Niyojakavargam is a political action thriller, directed by MS Rajasekhar Reddy. The filmmakers have expedited the shooting of the film and have announced the release date, April 29, 2022.

According to reports, the makers of the Macherla Niyojakavargam have released a poster and declared that the film will have a worldwide release. Youth star Nithiin will be playing the role of an election officer in the film. Kirthi Sheety and Nidhi Agarwal will be playing the female leads in the movie.

Pawan Kalyan-starrer period-drama Hariharan Veeramallu is also scheduled to release on April 29. This film has been directed by Krish.

According to reports, HariHara Veeramallu is about an Indian Robin Hood of the 17th century during the Mughal Era. The characters have been based on historical events. Apart from Pawan Kalyaan, Nidhi Agarwal and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in the lead roles. Filmmakers have stated that they have completed 50 percent of the shooting and will be all set to release the movie on the given date.

Reports state that Pawan Kalyaan will be seen as a diamond in the movie. To complete the remaining 50 percent of the film, huge sets are being made. Keeravani is giving music to the movie and it is set to release across the country.

Film critics and fans of both Nithiin and Pawan Kalyaan are waiting for the film to hit the silver screens. Everyone wants to know the final collection of both the movies as it will be one of the best clashes in the film industry in 2022.

It is very well known in the film industry that Nithiin considers Pawan Kalyaan his idol.

