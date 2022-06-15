Nithin’s Debut Film Jayam Completes 20 Years Of Release; Here's How Much It Collected

Telugu action film Jayam, which hit the theatres on June 14, 2002, has completed 20 years of its release. The film introduced an energetic hero like Nitin. Produced and directed by Teja under the banner Chitram Movie, the film starred Nitin, Sadha and Gopichand.

The music was composed by R.P. Patnaik. The film went on to become a huge hit both critically and commercially. The performances of the actors and the music were well received and appreciated by the viewers and critics.

Jayam was remade by M. Raja in Tamil with the same title in 2003. The movie revolves around Sujatha and Vekant, who love each other. Sujatha doesn’t mind that Venkat is poor. However, her parents arrange to get her married to her childhood mate, as his family is rich.

The movie’s final collection includes Rs 4.70 crore from Nizamabad, 1.75 crore from Uttaranchal, 0.87 crore from Uttaranchal, and 0.82 crore from the West. From Guntur, the film collected Rs 1.17 crores, Nellore 0.65 crore and Telangana 13.37 crore. The rest of India and overseas collections amounted to Rs 1.79 crores. The World Wide Collection of the film stood at Rs 15.16 crore.

As Nitin completed 20 years of his debut film, he shared a note where he expressed gratitude to his director Teja for giving him his first break. He also thanked his fans for their love, support and faith through the years. For Jayam, Nitin won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut South.

Later, he worked in films like Dil, Sye, Ishq, Gunde Jaari, Heart Attack, A Aa and Rang De. In 2013, Nitin started his production studio named Shresth Movies. He is also the brand ambassador of the Swachh Bharat campaign for Telangana.

Nitin will be next seen in the movie Macherla Niyojakavargam. It is an upcoming Telugu language action thriller film, written and directed by M.S. Rajashekar and produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner of Shresth Movies. It features Nithin, Krithi Shetty and Catherina Tresa. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 12.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.