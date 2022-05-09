Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam Release Date Postponed To August 12

Youth star Nithiin-starrer Macherla Niyojakavargam has locked a new release date. Initially scheduled to release on July 8, the makers have now moved the film for a worldwide theatrical release on August 12. The release date has been postponed due to production-related delays.

Releasing a new poster from the film starring Nithiin, the makers tweeted, “Youth @actor_nithiin’s PAKKA MASS Entertainer #MacherlaNiyojakavargam Arriving in Theatres on August 12th, 2022”

The announcement poster shows Nithiin dressed in a white shirt and denim jeans, sporting an intense expression while folding his shirt’s sleeves. With its new release date, the political action thriller will be clashing with two movies - Samantha starrer Yashoda and Akhil’s Agent at the box office.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew are busy shooting for songs in picturesque locations in Italy and Austria. While Prasad Murella is the cinematographer, Mahati Swara Sagar has composed the music for the film.

In the directorial debut of editor MS Raja Shekhar Reddy, Nithiin will essay the role of an IAS officer named, Siddharth Reddy. The Nithiin-starrer has two female leads - Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa.

The commercial potboiler, backed by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner of Sreshth Movies, is presented by Rajkumar Akella. The first look and the teaser of Nithiin in Macherla Niyojakavargam opened to impressive responses from crowds. The plot of the political drama will deal with the Macherla constituency area.

Speaking of Nithiin, with back-to-back projects, the actor is all packed this year. While awaiting the release of Macherla Niyojakavargam, he is simultaneously shooting for his next with Vakkantham Vamsi alongside Sreeleela.

