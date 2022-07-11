Nithya Menen’s Emotional Comment on Her Latest Web Series Leaves Her Fans Surprised

Popular actress Nithya Menen was recently seen in an episode of the anthology web series Modern Love Hyderabad, which airs on Amazon Prime Video. She won a lot of accolades for convincing portrayal of a daughter, who has fallen out with her mother, in the story titled My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner.

Actresses Revathi and Nithya Menen played the mother-daughter duo in the My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Recently Nithya made an emotional comment at a promotional event of the anthology series and her fans were left surprised.

Nithya attended the promotional event with a leg injury. She had bandages on her leg and walked with the help of a stick. She walked upto the stage with the support of two others. Initially, the audiences thought it was a part of the promotion of her latest web series. However, her leg injury was real.

Nithya said that now her mother is cooking food for her while she is taking complete rest. The Bhimla Nayak actress said that her leg injury is quite similar to the story of the character she portrayed in My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner.

In this story, Nithya plays Noori’s character, a young woman who shares space with her mother Mehrunissa, portrayed by Revathi. Both mother and daughter were not on good terms for many years, but the lockdown during the pandemic forced both of them to spend time together. This was an opportunity for both to evaluate what went wrong in their relationship.

Audience fell in love with this storyline. They found the story quite relatable. The most poignant part of this story was that Mehrunissa was angry with Noori for marrying a person belonging to a different religion. Despite this, Mehrunissa arrived to take care of Noori as she was recovering from a surgery. Both Nithya and Revathi received immense appreciation for their performances.

Nithya also loved working with Revathi in this series. According to Nithya, she and Revathi share a nice off screen chemistry, which made My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner story successful.

Apart from cherishing her experience of working with Revathi, she also enjoyed shooting in Hyderabad. Nithya said that she had loved knowing about tasty dishes and dialect native to Hyderabad.

